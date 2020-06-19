Suspect in custody in connection with shooting that leaves man seriously hurt in Virginia Beach

A man suffering from a gunshot wound flagged down police officers for help in the 4000 block of Bonney Road. A suspect is in custody.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man is in custody in connection with a shooting that left one man hurt on Friday.

It was around 1:44 a.m. when a citizen flagged down an officer in the 4000 block of Bonney Road.

The citizen, a male, was shot after getting into an argument with another man, police said.

Officers helped the wounded man and he was taken to the hospital. His injuries are serious but not considered life-threatening.

Police searched the area and found a suspect in connection with the shooting. He was taken into custody and charges are pending.