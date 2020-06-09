Suspect in violent domestic incident shot, killed by Virginia Beach police

The victim in the domestic incident has injuries considered life-threatening, police say.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police were called to a domestic incident which resulted in an officer shooting and killing a suspect.

Police said they responded to a violent domestic in progress in the 300 block of Garrison Place. Police did not give a time when the call came in but sent out a tweet around 6 a.m.

The suspect was shot by police and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the victim in the domestic incident has injuries considered life-threatening.

This is a breaking news story. We'll update when more information comes in.