Swimming advisory issued for section of Chesapeake Bay

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach issued a swimming and wading advisory in a section of the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday afternoon.

City officials said recent testing shows bacteria levels between Starfish Road and Rockbridge Road do not meet state water quality standards. Therefore, they're asking people not to swim or wade in this area until further notice.

Signs will be posted on the beach in the affected areas to let people know about the advisory.

City officials said testing will continue until the results meet state water quality standards. Then, the signs will be removed.

"These advisories are typically temporary and can be caused by any warm-blooded animal – from birds congregating on the beach to owners failing to clean up after their dog. The advisory will be withdrawn once the bacteria levels have returned to safe levels," said Brad DeLashmutt, Environmental Health Supervisor with the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health.