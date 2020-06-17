Swimming, wading advisory issued for Lesner Bridge East Beach

People are being cautioned not to swim or wade in the waters at Lesner Bridge East Beach due to high bacteria levels.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach health officials are urging people visiting the beach at and around Lesner Bridge not to swim or wade in the water.

Swimming and wading advisories were issued for the Lesner Bridge East beach from Starfish Road to Rockbridge Road.

Officials tested the water at that beach and found higher than normal enterococci levels.

Signs were posted around the affected areas. Officials will lift the advisories when the levels are back to normal.