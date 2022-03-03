TASTE opening location in Pungo in Virginia Beach

The Hampton Roads staple said it would bring a specialty food cafe and market to Sherwood Lakes.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fixture of the Hampton Roads food scene said it plans to open a location in the southern part of Virginia Beach in 2023.

TASTE said it would bring its signature specialty food cafe and market to the development in front of the Sherwood Lakes neighborhood in Pungo.

The business is known for a menu filled with sandwiches, salads, and soups. It also carries an assortment of items made in Virginia. TASTE's website says:

We feature fine cheese, cured meats, craft beer, wine, and gourmet provisions from chocolate to Virginia peanuts. We seek out foods made on family farms and by small producers who are zealous about preparing foods of integrity using traditional methods.

TASTE says its mission is "to cultivate community through the good life."

Peter Coe opened the first TASTE UNLIMITED as a wine and cheese shop in Hilltop West in Virginia Beach in 1973. The Pruden Family began operating the business in 2006. There are 13 businesses within the TASTE Family of Businesses now, with traditional TASTE locations in Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Newport News, and Richmond, with TASTE Bayville Farms in Virginia Beach serving as the flagship location.