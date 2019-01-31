VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach-based specialty foods market and part upscale cafe is opening in Virginia Beach's Town Center.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. announced Thursday that TASTE will be opening its newest location in the heart of the Town Center. The business offers made-to-order salads, sandwiches, soups, boutique wines, craft beers, specialty food, gift items, culinary events, catering, and more.

Town Center will be TASTE's ninth Coastal Virginia location, and tenth overall.

The new street-level store will be 4,600 square feet at the corner of Commerce and Market Streets.

The plan is to have the store open before the end of 2019.

“Town Center has long been on our expansion radar,” said Jon Pruden, TASTE President. “We have tremendous respect for the vision that the Armada Hoffler and Divaris teams have shown in creating this world-class, future-focused development. As a Virginia Beach-born and based business, it is important that TASTE be a part of the thriving business and cultural center of the city. We’re really excited and grateful for this opportunity.”

