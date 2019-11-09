VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — High fives can be great. At an elementary school in Virginia Beach, they're pretty awesome.

That's because when students enter Theresa Holloran's Pre-K classroom there's a sign on the receiving end of the high-fives. It's a sign that says: "Choose Kind, Be Kind."

RELATED: QUIZ: How familiar are you with some of these "old school" items?

Holloran tweeted a video of some of the children as they went into the classroom. She also wrote: "We're touching this sign every day. My students are putting these words in their hearts."

It's an inspirational message for students, and it's a pretty terrific reminder for adults.

RELATED: IN SESSION: Virginia Beach elementary students start new year with more recess