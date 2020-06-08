Teachers get to enjoy free doughnuts on Krispy Kreme during its 'Educator Appreciation Week'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Krispy Kreme said it was introducing Educator Appreciation Week as a way to acknowledge educators who will be facing a less-than-traditional start to the school year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
From August 10 through August 14, teachers can enjoy a free Original Glazed® doughnut and brewed coffee each day at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the country and in Canada.
There are six participating locations in Hampton Roads that are listed on the company's website:
- 1444 N. Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake
- 3400 W. Mercury Blvd., Hampton
- 12648 Jefferson Ave., Newport News
- 4028 Victory Blvd., Portsmouth
- 5832 Northampton Blvd., Virginia Beach
- 4901 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach
To take advantage of the free doughnut and coffee offer, all have to do is show your teacher ID at checkout.
To find locations outside of Hampton Roads, you can visit the company's website.
On August 11, Krispy Kreme also has a one-day special at the participating locations. It's called Straight "A" Tuesday.
You can stop by a participating location for a free Straight "A" Dozen doughnuts with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts. The Straight "A" Dozen contains nine Original Glazed® doughnuts and three Straight "A" doughnuts filled with Classic Kreme™ and topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles.
You also can redeem the Straight "A" Dozen offer online on August 11 by placing your order here.
Just add one Straight “A” Dozen and one dozen doughnuts of your choice to your cart. Use promo code "STRAIGHTA" for delivery or pickup.