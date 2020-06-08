Teachers get to enjoy free doughnuts on Krispy Kreme during its 'Educator Appreciation Week'

Teachers can visit six locations in Hampton Roads where they can grab a free Original Glazed® doughnut and brewed coffee each day. There's a one-day special, too.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Krispy Kreme said it was introducing Educator Appreciation Week as a way to acknowledge educators who will be facing a less-than-traditional start to the school year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

From August 10 through August 14, teachers can enjoy a free Original Glazed® doughnut and brewed coffee each day at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the country and in Canada.

There are six participating locations in Hampton Roads that are listed on the company's website:

1444 N. Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake

3400 W. Mercury Blvd., Hampton

12648 Jefferson Ave., Newport News

4028 Victory Blvd., Portsmouth

5832 Northampton Blvd., Virginia Beach

4901 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach

To take advantage of the free doughnut and coffee offer, all have to do is show your teacher ID at checkout.

To find locations outside of Hampton Roads, you can visit the company's website.

School looks different this year & everyone is helping to educate kids no matter where the classroom is📚✏️To thank our educators, get a FREE Straight A Dozen w/any dozen purchase, 8/11 only🍩



US & CAN participating shops only. While supplies last. Info - https://t.co/LEJAIKu76G pic.twitter.com/suwe2iIpcB — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) August 5, 2020

On August 11, Krispy Kreme also has a one-day special at the participating locations. It's called Straight "A" Tuesday.

You can stop by a participating location for a free Straight "A" Dozen doughnuts with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts. The Straight "A" Dozen contains nine Original Glazed® doughnuts and three Straight "A" doughnuts filled with Classic Kreme™ and topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles.

You also can redeem the Straight "A" Dozen offer online on August 11 by placing your order here.