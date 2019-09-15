VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A teenager is fighting for his life in the hospital after an overnight crash in Virginia Beach, police said.

The call of a single-vehicle crash came in after 12 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of Northampton Boulevard.

Officers found a teen, a boy about 16 to 17-years-old, still in a vehicle after a crash.

Virginia Beach Fire Department members freed the boy from the vehicle.

The teen was the only person in the crash.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

The crash is under investigation by the Fatal Accident Crash Team.

