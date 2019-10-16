VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A teenage girl is seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle in Virginia Beach on Tuesday night, police confirmed.

Police said her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The accident happened around 10:21 p.m. at the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway and Bridle Creek Boulevard.

The girl walked into the road when a vehicle hit her.

The driver stayed on the scene and no charges will be filed, police said.

