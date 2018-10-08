VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A teenage girl and three other teen boys are suspected of shooting up a home of the girl’s friend.

Witnesses told 13News Now the 16-year old girl driving a black Cadillac when she and the boys stopped in front of the home on Winterberry Lane.

"I was sitting there working and I heard pop, pop, pop, pop,” said one woman who did not want to be identified. "They had apparently rang the doorbell or knocked on the door and tried to get them to the front of the home and hop back in the car and shoot up the home."

In recently unsealed court documents, police said the home was shot five to six times around 4 p.m. July 19.

The detective did not give a motive for the shooting but said a friend of the girl lived at the home.

"Yeah, I believe it was his girlfriend,” the woman said.

Paperwork said the girl was recognized by someone at the home. The teenager reportedly called that person after the shooting and turned her number over to police, documents state.

Police found the girl’s vehicle at her home with a shell casing inside. Her parents identified the number provided as their daughters.

In the three weeks since this happened, the girl and another juvenile male have been arrested. They are charged with Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and Conspiracy.

When asked if police have identified any other suspects in the case, a spokeswoman said, “This is still an active investigation.”

