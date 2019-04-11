A 16-year-old accused of murdering a restaurant employee at the Oceanfront has been indicted by a grand jury on Monday.

The Commonwealth's Attorneys Office also released his name: Cameron Barclift.

On October 23, a judge heard testimony from witnesses, including a detective assigned to the case.

Croc's worker Cole Grant left work on May 8 with some of his fellow restaurant employees. One of those workers said the group was pulling out of the business' parking lot in a truck shortly before 11 p.m. when the workers smelled marijuana burning. They saw three teenagers in the lot.

The worker, who was driving, testified that someone in the truck told the teenagers, "You can't be smoking that out there." He said as he got ready to pull out of the lot onto 19th Street, he saw a flash in his rearview mirror and that the back window of the truck shattered. He told the court he hit the gas and drove to Zoe's, a business near Croc's. That's when he and the others realized that Grand had been shot in the head.

Grant died there.

A detective took the stand Wednesday, October 23 and said that shortly after the shooting, police found the three teenagers casually walking up 18th Street. The detective interviewed the teenagers. She said a 16-year-old boy, Cameron Barclift, in the group told her, "I did it. I did it. I did it."

Barclift is facing charges of Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

His trial is expected to begin on December 11.