2 teens arrested after shots fired at officer, Virginia Beach police say

Investigators said the officer wasn't shot but did have to be treated for lacerations due to broken glass.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach say two teenagers are in custody after shots were fired at an officer early Wednesday morning.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, plainclothes officers were conducting surveillance in the 1100 block of Craftsman Drive following a recent theft from a vehicle in the area.

Around 2:15 a.m., police said several suspects fired shots at an officer who was driving in an unmarked vehicle. The officer returned fire and immediately fled the scene.

Investigators said the officer wasn't shot but did have to be treated for lacerations due to broken glass.

The shooting suspects fled on foot and following a search, police said two 16-year-old boys were later detained.

One of the teens is charged with two counts of tampering with an automobile, shooting at a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and possession of an extended ammunition magazine in public. The other suspect is charged with two counts of tampering with an automobile, shooting at a vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Police said there is no information about any other possible suspects at this time. So far, there are no reports of anyone struck by police gunfire.

The VBPD Homicide Unit is investigating and when completed, will turn over all evidence to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office who will determine if any more charges will be filed.

An internal affairs investigation is also being conducted into the shooting.

If you have any information about this shooting, you can anonymously contact the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887 or submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smartphone on the P3TIPS app.