VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A portion of Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach is closed for emergency sewer repairs.

The HRSD is performing emergency force main repairs within three westbound lanes of Virginia Beach Boulevard beginning near Lynnhaven Road and continuing for approximately 500 feet.

Motorists should exercise caution while driving through the area, and they may experience delays.

HRSD’s mission is to protect public health and the waters of Hampton Roads by treating wastewater effectively.

A political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia, HRSD was created by public referendum in 1940 and currently serves 18 cities and counties in southeast Virginia, an area with a population of 1.7 million.