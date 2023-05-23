Temporary Memorial Day exhibit showcases at Military Aviation Museum

A special version of USAA’s Poppy Wall of Honor will open as a temporary exhibit at the Military Aviation Museum in time for our nation’s Memorial Day observance.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — USAA has partnered with the Military Aviation Museum to create a new exhibit to celebrate Memorial Day.

The Poppy Wall of Honor will be showcased at the museum from May 19 through Wednesday, June 14.

The poppy flower is an international symbol of remembrance, and conflicts since WWI.

The seven feet by seven feet exhibit will also provide an interactive display to encourage visitors to pause and reflect on the more than 645,000 military service members who gave their lives in combat in service to our country.

"This exhibit is a great opportunity to get to grips with the true value of memorial day and uncover that true meaning of the legacy of service and sacrifice," Joel Vargas, USAA regional military affairs representative, wrote in a news release.

Military ID Holders, active military, and veterans can receive free admission from May 26 to 29. After Memorial Day weekend, USAA is offering a 50% discount on ticket admission prices.