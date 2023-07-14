Tentative plans made to bring Virginia Beach businesses back from devastating fire

After a devastating fire in Virginia Beach, business owners say the clean-up process should begin within the next three weeks.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three days after a devastating fire in Virginia Beach, many people are wondering what comes next.

The three-alarm fire Tuesday left several businesses destroyed and required a response of more than 75 firefighters.

Business owners tell 13News Now they have a tentative plan to bring their businesses back.

"It's going to take a lot of hard work," said Roulla Lindroos, owner of the Maple Tree Pancake House.

Lindroos said discussions are already underway with city staffers to get a permit to clean up the rubble left behind. She anticipated it should be completed within the next three weeks, and construction on a new building could start as early as October.

The Maple Tree Pancake House has stood on Atlantic Avenue for the past 42 years after Lindroos opened it with her husband.

After the devastating fire brought her business to the ground, Lindroos said her main concern is making sure her staff still has a source of income.

"We have had several friends reach out to us to tell us to refer our staff to them, and they will take care of them," said Lindroos. "Our main concern right now is our staff."

While many already had jobs outside of the Maple Tree Pancake House, Lindroos said the offers of support have been extremely appreciated.

Other businesses such as the T-Shirt Factory posted on Facebook: "With the help of community, through all the smoke T-Shirt Factory will rise again, stronger then ever."