VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A second teenager accused of planning to attack the Bayside High School prom in Virginia Beach has seen his terrorism charge dropped, although it could still be reinstated in the future.

At a court hearing Friday morning, a judge nolle prossed 18-year-old Michael Coleman's charge of conspiring to commit a terrorist attack.

The legal motion means the Commonwealth's Attorney is withdrawing the charge against Coleman due to a current lack of evidence. However, by invoking nolle prossed, that charge could be brought back if more evidence is presented.

Coleman is still charged with carrying a concealed weapon and also facing charges in connection to an unrelated shooting in Norfolk.

Last month, a 17-year-old alleged accomplice also had his terrorism charge nolle prossed.

