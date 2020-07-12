The 11th Annual Gold Star Family event looked different due to COVID-19; the message stayed the same: Honor and Remember

In Virginia Beach over a hundred families honored their loved ones who made the ultimate sacrifice in the military and law enforcement.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Sunday, over 100 family members attended the 11th Annual Gold Star Family Evening event

This was the 11th Annual Gold Star Family Evening Event. COVID-19 pandemic restrictions changed how the event was operated but it didn’t stop families from honoring and remembering their loved ones who served.

“Grew up with an older brother who I idolized," said Retired Virginia Police Chief Jim Cervera.

Cervera lost his older brother in Vietnam.

“He had a chest load of medals when he went down in Vietnam. He and my dad were the inspiration for me to become a police officer and made sure I honored his name as I came through the ranks," said Cervera.

Newport News Police Officer Katherine Thyne's family was given The Honor and Sacrifice flag.

“It was very humbling so myself and Officer Lewis were here for Katy’s memory and it was just very very special," said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.

Founder of Honor and Remember George Lutz said usually 400 people come to the event and the pandemic changed that this year.

Lutz explained he found a way to make the event go on.

“And say no we are not going to cancel. We’re gonna make it happen for you so that we can bring a spark of hope in this part of healing to you in a dismal time of year obviously the family away from holidays it means the world," said Lutz.

Families in attendance were placed in six different rooms, 25 people each.

Although the event looked different this year, the message stayed the same.

“We can bring national and personal remembrance to every family who has ever lost a loved one in our nation's history to every famous who is currently in that process of grieving and every family to come," said Lutz.