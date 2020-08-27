The Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championship offers an easy way to get involved

Due to COVID-19, the competition won't be filled with onlookers or vendors this year, but a great way to still rep the competition is by purchasing a shirt.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championship starts Friday and while the event looks a lot different this year, there are still ways for you to be a part of the surf contest.

Due to COVID-19, the competition won't be filled with onlookers or vendors like years before, but a great way to still rep the competition is to purchase a shirt.

"It has wonderful bright colors and built by world-renown artist OnieTonie. The focal point of the entire graphic is a wave and the ocean and undersea life. All the things that we love about being a part of the Virginia Beach Community," President of Coastal Edge, Dee Nachnani said.

Usually, the apparel would be offered at the event, but due to social distancing, local sponsors and surf shop Coastal Edge has figured out another way to get them out to the masses.

Just scan the QR code on the event flyers and purchase a t-shirt or limited-edition masks.

"All you have to do is turn your phone camera on and point it to the QR code. You don't have to do anything else, you don't need an app, you just use your camera to scan the code and a link pops up immediately," Nachnani said.

Once the link pops up, you can order your preferred paraphernalia. Prices range from $15 to $25.

The surfing championship starts bright and early Friday morning and will last all through the weekend. There will be 50 competitors in the surf area, but it will be fenced off to the public.

If you do want to watch the action, you can head to Coastal Edge's Facebook page where you can watch a live webcast while the heats are running.