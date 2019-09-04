VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s a fresh start for the former Creeds Café in Pungo! In early May, Nicholas and Aristotle Cleanthes are going to turn the old place into their second restaurant, Redhead Bay Café.

The twin brothers are also the owners of Blue Pete’s Restaurant. It’s a business we’ve shown you before when flood waters covered the ground.

“Oh yeah, this is completely different than our sister restaurant, Blue Pete’s Restaurant,” said Aristotle.

Both brothers said it took them almost eight years to get this building and they hope this location will have less flooding than Blue Pete’s.

“We’re excited that we don’t have to worry about the water anymore... at least here!”

The twins are from Pungo, so they’re excited to share their love of food and community with their hometown.

“A lot of people haven’t been past the Pungo light and don’t realize how beautiful this southern end of Virginia Beach is,” said Aristotle. “When you come, you’re going to leave and have a delicious experience.”

Now with friends and family by their side, everyone’s busy remodeling the old building from the ground up.

“Our heart and soul are in it,” said Aristotle.

When Redhead Bay Café is all set, the Cleanthes said the restaurant will display a mix of Pungo history, in a modern setting, all with a great menu.

“We wanted to put a whole new twist on it. We’re going to hit the brunch game real hard here. We’re going to do breakfast and lunch seven days a week and we’re going to do some dinner on the weekends,” said Aristotle.

Already the new restaurant is the talk of the town. Nicholas Cleanthes said, “The community is fired up.”

Overall, the brothers are happy to make their home town a second business before rebuilding Pete’s in winter.