VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Flower & Garden Expo will introduce an interactive butterfly experience at the Virginia Beach Convention Center January 25 – 27, 2019.

Expo visitors can learn about butterflies and other pollinators by attending daily lectures at the "Garden Stage."

Here, visitors can also discover a range of topics, including garden pollinators, monarch waystations, and bees.



This event will begin its 24th year as a Hampton Roads gardening tradition, showcasing free lectures and activities for the entire family.

The Expo is open to the public on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Adult tickets are $10; Kids ages 12 and under are free.

For more information about the Virginia Flower & Garden Expo, visit www.vafgs.org