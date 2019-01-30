VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three men were arrested last night and are now being held in Suffolk for a string of robberies in Virginia Beach according to police.

Virginia Beach police are charging the men with grand larceny for stealing at least six thousand dollars. Police said they are still searching for another suspect.

The men stole cash from game of skill machines called Queen inside different businesses. They attempted to rob multiple bars, restaurants, and even a gas station.

Scott Thomas owns Fired Up bar in Virginia Beach, and he’s sorry so many locations were targeted.

“The bar owners that got hit didn’t even know they got hit until they went in to do the till the next day," said Thomas. "I personally choose not to hold that much money in house. I choose to hold, depending on the night, between 500 and one-thousand."

Thomas explained that when you play the game on the machine and you win money, you take your ticket to the bartender to get cash.

He said the men covered each other up at each location so they could break the lock and steal the money.

Even though the men physically stood in front of each other to cover the crime, cameras still caught them in the bars.

Police say the men targeted locations throughout Kempsville, including, Mel’s Place, Kross Roads Café, Mikes Breakroom, AJ Gator’s and a Miller Mart all on the same night.

As for Thomas, he says all bars have to get a lock because these machines keep a bar running.

“They brought them in, got them approved by the ABC, and these games have really saved their business,” said Thomas.

If you know any information about the last suspect, contact police.