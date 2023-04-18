This Hampton Roads organization helps students transition to college life

Starting college can be an exciting new chapter, but preparing to live on campus may get expensive. Dorm Fairies helps make the transition easier for freshmen.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Destinee Harrell is wrapping up her junior year at Old Dominion University.

Around this time three years ago, she was planning to set foot on the campus for the first time.

"Once I graduated high school, I was initially very excited," Harrell said. "However, the cost hit me after."

"Where I should buy dorm supplies," Harrell asked. "And what was my budget going to be?"

As she tried to create a budget for all of her college expenses, Harrell said she came across Dorm Fairies on Facebook. The Virginia Beach-based nonprofit helps college freshman with dorm room essentials.

"I got excited that there was an opportunity for me to not only get essentials, but if the amount was right, I could also furnish it to make it feel like a home away from home," Harrell said.

Latia Allen, the CEO, founder, and self-proclaimed "fairy dorm mother" of Dorm Fairies, said the organization aims to help students have a successful transition to college life.

A higher education professional for more than 14 years, Allen said she saw a lot of students dealing with financial burdens associated with college expenses.

"If you're choosing between a computer, books, fees, you're not going to choose your dorm essentials," Allen said. "You're going to choose to pay for those other items first."

Allen said she hopes an award from Dorm Fairies helps to take the burden of furnishing a dorm room off some students' plates.

"Every student gets at least $500 in dorm essentials," Allen said.

Students can apply for a Dorm Fairies award between Jan. 31 and April 30. The application is available through the nonprofit's website. Selection criteria include academic performance, extra-curricular activities, and financial needs. The nonprofit also hopes to award at least one military dependent per year.

Awardees are then notified and directed to create a dorm room essentials registry through the store of their choice.

"They'll pick all the items that they like, and then we purchase their items," Allen said. "Those items are then sent directly to our students."

Since 2019, the nonprofit has awarded 39 students with more than $20,000 in dorm room essentials. There are also awards available for non-traditional students.

"This year, our goal is [to help] 20 students," Allen said. "And that's why we're so excited about Give Local 757 because we're a little short still, but we need to make sure we raise enough this year."

Allen said she hopes help with dorm room essentials will motivate freshmen to succeed during their college career and ultimately graduate with their degrees.

"Our slogan is 'we believe in you'," Allen said. "It's the feeling of, 'I am giving back to our community. I'm helping young people fulfill their dreams.'"

Harrell, now gearing up to start her senior year in the fall, said she still uses the essentials she received from Dorm Fairies in 2020.

"It just gives you a sense of relief that you know that there's a program out there that can help you with something as niche as a dorm room," Harrell said. "A lot of people might put that on the back burner or they might forget about it, but it definitely is something essential."

You can join the nonprofit for a fundraiser on Give Local 757 Day, April 25th. The event will be held at sweetFrog, 201 W 21st St. in Norfolk from 5-8 p.m. There will be dorm room essential basket raffles, and the first twenty people to donate will get free frozen yogurt.

And you can donate to Dorm Fairies at many other local organizations right now as part of the Give Local 757 campaign.