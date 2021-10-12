Virginia Beach History Museums host paranormal tour at Thoroughgood House

Virginia Beach History Museums said guests will have a candlelit tour of the haunted Thoroughgood House through the month of October.

If you're looking for plans this Halloween, there's a spooky place that'll give you goosebumps in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach History Museums said it's hosting a paranormal tour of the "Ghosts of Thoroughgood Past" on Oct. 14 and 21, along with Halloween weekend, Oct. 28 to 31. The event is located on Parish Road.

Guests will be guided through the haunted Thoroughgood House, with candlelight by professional costumed storytellers. They will also be able to tour the garden.

Museum workers said visitors should keep an eye out for ghostly activity.

There will be campfires and cider available at the house to keep everyone warm while having a bit of spooky fun.

The tour is open to people of all ages for $15 per ticket, which can be purchased online or at the door. Each tour will be 30 minutes from 6 to 9 p.m.