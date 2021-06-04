Thousands flock to Warbirds Over The Beach Air Show this weekend after last year's cancellation

The annual air show includes flight demonstrations and an up-close look at a World War II military aircraft.

This weekend marked the annual Warbirds Over The Beach Air Show at the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach.

Thousands of people showed up to see a collection of painstakingly restored World War II military aircrafts in action.

Several decades-old planes were on display on the ground - and yes, a lot of them can still fly.

Museum director Keegan Chetwynd said the annual air show is a chance for people to experience history up close.

"It's primarily WWII original airplanes brought back to life and kept in flying condition, so some of them even have combat history, some of themselves were shot down during the war," he said.

The event includes flight demonstrations, live music, veteran meet and greets, and of course – a chance to get an up-close look at a historical aircraft.

“We’re really excited to welcome people back out here to enjoy some great flying demonstrations; And a celebration of history basically, the airplanes flying in the show today are all at least 75 years old," Chetwynd said.

The air show is making a comeback this year after COVID-19 forced organizers to cancel last year's event.

Karen and Dirk Berry came all the way from Pennsylvania for the air show to celebrate a special occasion.

"We're looking forward to seeing old aircrafts get in the air and fly. I do have a couple favorites like the Wildcat and Spitfire," Dirk Berry said. "And this is our 40 year anniversary today!"

But this isn't the first time the couple spent time around aircrafts in Virginia Beach.

"He used to fly backseat of F-14s," Karen Berry added. "So when we first got married we lived on Laskin Road and Dirk flew out of Oceana, so it's like full circle coming back 40 years later."