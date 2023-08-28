Thousands including elementary school without power in Virginia Beach

"We are mindful that it’s the first day of school, so our crews are working hard to ensure power is restored as safely and quickly as possible."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thousands in Virginia Beach including Lynnhaven Elementary School are without power Monday morning.

According to Dominion's outage map, at least 2,000 customers are without power, but that number was much higher with 6500+ customers without power earlier.

According to the outage map, crews have been dispatched, but the cause is still being investigated. The map says that restoration is estimated from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

A spokesperson for Dominion Energy said that "there were about 6,700 customers who lost power just before 6 a.m. this morning. We are currently assessing the cause. Our crews have worked to get most of them restored, and currently, about 2,000 customers are without power, including Lynnhaven Elementary School which we expect to have back on in about half an hour.

We are mindful that it’s the first day of school, so our crews are working hard to ensure power is restored as safely and quickly as possible."