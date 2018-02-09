VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Over 8,000 people ran in the 18th Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Virginia Beach Half Marathon on Sunday.

Runners aged 12 to 83 from 46 states and 17 countries hit the pavement and ran the 13.1-mile race. Runners started on 14th and Pacific Streets headed north on Pacific toward 31st Street where runners turned south toward the Croatan Bridge and General Booth Boulevard before finishing on the boardwalk.

Along the way, runners enjoyed by a wide variety music and sights and sounds of Virginia Beach.

In the half marathon, Mike Morgan from Michigan won the race clocking a time of 1:08:47. Second place went to Will Christian from Chesapeake, Virginia with a time of 1:09:28. With a time of 1:11:19, Michael Bailey from Chesapeake, Virginia followed in third place.

Mary Schneider from Maryland) was the women’s champion with a final time of 1:24:19 with Fabiana Perlingeiro from Virginia Beach, Virginia next behind her at 1:28:05. Becky Younger from New Jersey rounded out the podium in 1:29:34.

The weekend events also included a 5K and Mile on the Sand on Saturday.

