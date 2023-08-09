Thousands in Virginia Beach lose power after vehicle crash, Dominion Energy says

As of 12:25 p.m., 1,062 customers in the area of Princess Anne Road and General Booth Boulevard are without power.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thousands of customers in Virginia Beach lost power Friday due to a vehicle crash, according to Dominion Energy.

As of 12:25 p.m., 1,062 customers in the area of Princess Anne Road and General Booth Boulevard are without power. The map says the outage is expected to be fixed between 12 and 5 p.m.

A spokesperson for Dominion Energy said the crash happened around 10:30 a.m., knocking down a power pole and lines. It caused around 4,000 customer outages, including the Virginia Beach Municipal Complex, several schools and administration buildings.

As of noon, crews have restored power to the municipal complex, courthouse and nearby schools.

Virginia Beach Police say that there were no injuries as a result of the crash. They also stated that Princess Anne Road between Highgate Green Boulevard and 3 Oaks Drive will be shut down both ways while crews work on the power line.

Details are limited, but 13News Now is working to find more information. We've reached out to the Virginia Beach Police Department and Virginia Beach City Public Schools but didn't get an immediate response by the time this article was published.