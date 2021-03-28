Three members of Virginia Beach City Council call for special meeting to discuss oceanfront shooting incidents

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In the wake of three shooting incidents at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront that left two people dead and eight others injured, three members of the City Council have requested that the body hold a special meeting and public briefing on the incident.
Council members Sabrina Wooten, Louis Jones and Aaron Rouse have asked that the meeting take place Tuesday, March 30, at 1 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, where regular City Council meetings are normally held on the first and third Tuesday of each month
In a Tweet, Councilman Rouse said: "We hope this public briefing yields some answers, acknowledging that not all questions will be answerable at this time. We want to reassure the public that we have every intention of supporting a thorough, accurate, and timely as possible investigation."
While Virginia Beach Police have provided some information about the incidents, there are still many questions unanswered about what happened, including what led to a police officer shooting and killing 25-year-old Donovon W. Lynch of Virginia Beach and why the officer's body camera wasn't activated during the shooting, and also the circumstances that led up to the shooting death of 29-year-old Deshayla E. Harris of Norfolk.
Three men have been charged in the original shooting incident.
On Sunday morning, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate sent out a Tweet with photos indicating that his department, with assistance from other agencies, had executed search warrants associated with the shooting incidents, but have not provided any details about what the search warrants involved or who they were directed towards.