Charlottesville brewery fizzing to Virginia Beach's Town Center

Get an early preview of Three Notch'd Brewing Company at Town Center's Open House this weekend.

If you're a beer connoisseur in Hampton Roads, a new local brewery is giving a sneak peek of its new location this weekend in Virginia Beach.

Town Center of Virginia Beach said Three Notch'd Brewing Company will be featured at its Open House on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Fountain Plaza.

Three Notch'd will be offering free swag and information about its planned brewpub, opening this fall. The brewery is moving into the spot once occupied by Gordon Biersch.

In addition to Three Notch'd, other businesses that call Town Center home will participate in Saturday's Open House.

August is the month that craft beer gets celebrated in Virginia.

Three Notch'd Brewing Company said in a Facebook post:

"Craft breweries around the country are finding out why Virginia is for Craft Beer Lovers. Virginia is well known for its outdoor beauty and variety of approachable and challenging outdoor recreation. Many of these outdoor opportunities also offer nearby the chance to end the experience with a delicious, local Virginia Craft Beer as a payoff."

The brewery also has other Virginia locations including Charlottesville (its first location), Harrisonburg, Richmond, and Roanoke.