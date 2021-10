The fire department put out flames in the 3700 block of Chancery Lane. One person has a minor injury.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department put out a fire near the Windsor Woods neighborhood this morning.

At noon, the department tweeted that they had teams working in the 3700 block of Chancery Lane.

The spokesperson said one person had gotten a minor injury, but their Emergency Medical Services team was helping that person.

The Red Cross is helping three people who were displaced from the home by the fire.

There's no word yet on what might have caused it.