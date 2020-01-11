Three people hurt after crash involving horse-drawn carriage, vehicle in Virginia Beach

The carriage was traveling southbound on Great Neck Road when it was hit from behind by the Camry. Three carriage passengers were injured. One was seriously hurt.

It happened around 1 a.m. when Virginia Beach police responded to a call of a crash involving a horse-drawn carriage and a dark grey Camry in the 2100 block of Great Neck Road.

Officers found three of the four carriage passengers were injured. Two of the passengers' injuries are not considered life-threatening. A third passenger suffered injuries considered life-threatening.

All three were taken to a hospital.

The driver of the Camry and the other carriage passenger were not hurt in the crash. The horse has minor injuries.

The carriage was traveling southbound on Great Neck Road when it was hit from behind by the Camry. The car was traveling southbound on Great Neck Road.