Three people hurt in triple shooting at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Atlantic Avenue early Sunday morning.
Officers heard gunshots sometime after 1:20 a.m. in the 1900 block of Atlantic Avenue.
When officers arrived at the scene they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
Dispatch received calls about two more victims in the same area.
In total, three people were shot. They were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Police are still investigating the shooting.