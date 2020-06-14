Three people hurt in triple shooting at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Three people were shot on Atlantic Avenue early in the morning. They were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Atlantic Avenue early Sunday morning.

Officers heard gunshots sometime after 1:20 a.m. in the 1900 block of Atlantic Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dispatch received calls about two more victims in the same area.

In total, three people were shot. They were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.