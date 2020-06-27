Three people injured following shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three men are hurt -- one seriously -- following a shooting in Virginia Beach Friday night.
According to Virginia Beach Police, a call came in around 8:44 p.m. of a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of Green Cedar Lane.
Officers arrived to find three victims. All three were taken to local hospitals to be treated. Authorities say two of the victims have non-life-threatening injuries, but the third victim's condition is serious.
There are no suspects at this time and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
If you have any information that may help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip via p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 Tips app available in Apple iTunes and Google Play Stores.
