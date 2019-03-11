VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person is seriously hurt and two other people are injured after a shooting overnight in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach police received a call of shots fired around 1:53 a.m. on Sunday in the 300 block of North Great Neck Road.

Police found three people hurt. One of the victim's injuries is considered life-threatening, while the two other people's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

All three were taken to the hospital.

If you have any information regarding this crime call the Virginia Beach Police Department or Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

You can also submit a tip via P3tips.com.

