Three teens charged in vandalism, theft at two Oceanfront hotels

The damages at the hotels is estimated at more than $100,000. One of the suspects is a male juvenile.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police charged three teens in connection with vandalism and theft at two Oceanfront hotels last month.

Police said the Wyndham Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel at 5700 Atlantic Avenue was broken into on January 23 overnight. The hotel was vandalized--about $10,000 worth of damage--and about $1,500 of liquor was stolen.

On February 5th, the Delta Hotel by Marriot at 2800 Shore Drive, was broken into at night. The hotel is still under construction and sustained extensive damage due to theft and vandalism. The destruction is estimated to be more than $100,000.

Police said with the assistance and tips from the Oceanfront community, they were able to identify suspects.

18-year-old Bradley Marconi Meyers of Virginia Beach has been arrested and charged with grand larceny, destruction of property, conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiring to trespass and contributing to the delinquency of a minor for his involvement in the criminal activity that occurred at the Delta Hotel by Marriott.

19-year-old Tyler John Hines of Virginia Beach was arrested and charged with grand larceny, destruction of property, conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiring to trespass and contributing to the delinquency of a minor for his involvement in the criminal activity that occurred at the Delta Hotel by Marriott.

A male juvenile was arrested and is facing charges for his involvement in the criminal activity that occurred at the Delta Hotel by Marriott.