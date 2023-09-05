Three weeks later, tornado victims deciding whether to rebuild or sell property

13News Now heard from Virginia Beach city officials and neighbors in the Great Neck area to better understand the scope of the damage and the path forward.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three weeks after a powerful tornado left a trail of destruction in Virginia Beach, more than 100 residents in the Great Neck area are in the thick of repairing, rebuilding or simply figuring out the next steps.

Broad Bay Point Greens is one of the communities hardest hit by the EF-3 twister on April 30.

A spokesperson for the City of Virginia Beach said that after teams gained better access to the disaster zone, they estimated the residential damage at $15,716,420 as opposed to the $16,984,355 figure released in early May.

Assessors now also offer the following tallies, when it comes to homes damaged.

7 Destroyed

24 Major Damage

30 Minor Damage

49 Affected

At this point, roads in Broad Bay are a lot easier to pass through. And driving past, there are some signs of progress, including roofs tarped up or repaired, along with windows boarded up or already fixed.

However, standing on the golf course facing the backyards of several homes on Haversham Close, much of the wreckage remains visible.

Resident Vaden Blackwood described it as an emotional process, as he and his wife continue speaking with insurance companies and possible builders. The tornado totaled his home and RV trailer, as well as damaged his car.

"One day, we want to rebuild, next day we want to just sell it as is, the next day, clear the lot, the next day, build. We're hoping Monday or Tuesday, to come to some resolution," said Blackwood.

Just a couple of houses down, the Gonzalez couple said they plan to rebuild. Both they and Blackwood told 13News Now they are not aware of anyone in their neighborhood wanting to move away, so far.

"It's truly a work in progress. We figure this will be a construction zone for maybe the next two years," said Blackwood.

Meanwhile, he shared this call to action.

"I'm asking people to write their congressman and senators and ask FEMA to reconsider," said Blackwood.

On Thursday, local emergency managers clarified in a community town hall that FEMA cannot step in to assist, because of inability to meet federal thresholds.

Living in a federally-declared disaster area could nudge to IRS to give affected homeowners relief on taxes next year, something Blackwood said he was most interested in.

Moreover, local emergency managers are waiting on word from the Small Business Administration on the possibility of long-term, low-interest loans for eligible residents.