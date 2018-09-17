VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Residents in southern Virginia Beach are dealing with tidal flooding from southern winds, causing many roads in Pungo to be shut down.

Virginia Beach officials say the flooding is expected to clear out by Wednesday morning, but for now, the roads are dangerous.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department successfully rescued two people stranded in rising floodwaters on Muddy Creek Road Monday afternoon.

We're told the fire department used one of their heavy-duty, high-water vehicles for the rescue effort.

According to one of the rescuees, both people who had to be rescued drove a vehicle into a flooded portion of Muddy Creek Road. They attempted to turn around when they drove into a ditch hidden under the rising water.

Virginia Beach Fire Department

This took place between the intersections of Pleasant Ridge Road and Stuart Road.

No one was injured, but officials say that stretch of road is now impassable.

Authorities warn that floodwaters will continue to rise as long as the wind blows out of the south, forcing water from Back Bay.

And authorities aren't taking any chances either. On Monday afternoon, police ticketed anyone who drove through the barriers and went across the Pungo Ferry Bridge through the water. Bryan Keith has lived on the road for years and says residents are used to it.

"This storm is not but six to 12 inches. Most people down in the county, we have four-wheel drive, so we can get through it, for little cars, they shouldn't do it," said Keith.

