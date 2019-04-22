VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's the day many in this area have been waiting on for months. The brand new Wegmans in Virginia Beach opens Sunday.

The highly popular and highly anticipated grocery store opened its doors at 7 a.m.

It's the very first Wegmans in Hampton Roads. You'll find it at the intersection of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Independence Boulevard.

Staffers say approximately 500 people will be employed at the store.

