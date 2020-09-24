Town Center lifts up by looking down

The Central Business District Association partners with local artists to bring some color to Virginia Beach Town Center's sidewalks.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "We wanted something very creative, very original, and simple, because the message is simple."

Jeanie Evans Cox is the Executive Director for the Central Business District Association. When looking for artists to support their latest initiative in Town Center, she looked for those who could help share the message.

They teamed up with three local artists to create 10 sidewalk chalk art murals in Town Center. Those artists -- Aimee Bruce, Rick Nickel, and Victoria Weiss of Butterpop Art -- fit the criteria.

"In a world where you can be anything, be kind."

That message adorns the top of Aimee Bruce's mural, creating a skyline for two rabbits sharing a moment. One orange, one blue, the colors are diametric opposites that go well together.

It's a fitting choice for a project that hopes to bring people together and lift them up.