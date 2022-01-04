3 families displaced after townhome fire in Red Mill area of Virginia Beach

The incident happened in the 2200 block of San Marino Court, close to the intersection of Nimmo Parkway and General Booth Boulevard.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department said three families are displaced after their townhomes caught on fire in the Red Mill area Friday evening.

The incident happened in the 2200 block of San Marino Court, close to the intersection of Nimmo Parkway and General Booth Boulevard. The first firefighter unit arrived around 8:30 p.m.

According to the fire department, the people inside were notified by smoke detectors.

As of 9:12 p.m., the fire is under control. No one was injured, but four units were damaged.

The fire department said Red Cross isn't needed at this time.