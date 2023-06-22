Tractor-trailer drives off side of Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

Officials say the truck went into the water on the west-side of the northbound span, between Virginia Beach and the southernmost island.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A tractor-trailer drove off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel and into the water below Thursday afternoon, bridge officials confirmed.

Shortly after 7 p.m., CBBT officials said all lanes of traffic were back open after maintenance crews made emergency repairs to the damaged guardrail and curb.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at the one-mile point. Officials say the truck went into the water on the west side of the northbound span, between Virginia Beach and the southernmost island.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Police Department confirmed that someone jumped off the bridge and into the water to help the driver, but they're unsure of the person's status.

All lanes are back open on the #CBBT (@FollowTheGulls), more than 5+ hours into search efforts.



A tractor trailer with at least 1 person inside crashed into the water, per @uscgmidatlantic.



A @VBPD spox tells us someone jumped to try and help the driver.@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/XTdtnn9dQ3 — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) June 22, 2023

The Coast Guard released an update Thursday night, saying they are searching for one person by air and sea.

“This is a concentrated joint search effort consisting of multiple rescue crews, search aircraft, and boats,” said Chief Warrant Officer Dan Butierries, Coast Guard Sector Virginia search and rescue mission coordinator. “We are committed to searching by land and sea throughout the night and into the morning,” he said.

The circumstances of the crash are still being investigated.

CBBT police are being assisted by Virginia Beach police, Virginia Beach Fire & Rescue and the US Coast Guard.

This is at least the sixth time in recent years that a large truck has crashed over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

Most recently in December 2020, a box truck went into the water off the east side of the northbound span of the CBBT, between the North Channel Bridge and the northernmost island. The driver was a Maryland man, whose body was found a few months later on a Cape Hatteras beach.

In 2018, two people from Delaware died when a minivan hit a tractor-trailer, sending the big rig over the edge and into the bay.

A year earlier in 2017, a North Carolina man died when his tractor-trailer went over the edge of the bridge. Officials said there were some wind restrictions on the bridge-tunnel at the time.

In 2016, police said a tractor-trailer went through the guard rail and into the water when the driver tried passing another vehicle. That driver survived.