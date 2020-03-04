Trash pickup in Virginia Beach will resume on April 7

Trash collection was suspended for Friday, April 3 after a waste management worker tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say it will resume on Tuesday, April 7.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city officials say trash collection will continue on Tuesday, April 7.

This comes after trash pickup was suspended on Friday, April 3 due to a member of the Waste Collections Department testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

After their investigation into the situation, the Department of Public Health cleared the city's Waste Management Department to resume services starting next week.

City officials want residents to know that the Friday suspension will affect next week's trash collection schedule.

The customers who did not get their trash picked up on Friday, will have it picked up on Tuesday. Similarly, if your trash is usually collected on Tuesday, it will be picked up on Wednesday. Wednesday routes will be picked up on Thursday. That routine will continue into Saturday, April 11.

Even though trash wasn't collected on Friday, recycling was.

Residents can continue to use the Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center, located at 1989 Jake Sears Road. Normal hours for the landfill are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.