VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A trial date has been set for the man accused of killing Bellamy Gamboa.

Lamont Johnson will be back in court on March 30. He's charged with second-degree murder.

Last year, Johnson confessed to Gamboa's murder after he was arrested. He allegedly admitted to police he pushed her down a set of stairs, then fell on top of her. He said they then got into a fight and he strangled her. He said her body was then put into a bag and left in a dumpster in Chesapeake.

Gamboa's body was never found.

