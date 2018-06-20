VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The trial for Joseph Merlino in Virginia Beach is underway.

Merlino is accused of killing the mother of his child by injecting her with cyanide on Valentine's Day last year.

Following opening arguments, the prosecution presented one of its strongest pieces of evidence: security video footage of the attack that would take Ellie Tran's life.

The Commonwealth said the video shows Tran arriving home following a night of work at a nail salon. As she walks up to her home, a man jumps from the bushes and begins chasing her.

Prosecutors said this is Merlino stabbing her with a syringe filled with the deadly toxin.

Merlino's defense, however, plans to argue that it is not him and that they will present evidence during the trial to show he was about three hours away, visiting family.

Also during Wednesday's trial, Tran's mother took the stand. She cried as she heard her daughter's voice on the 911 call. She also testified she was convinced the man seen on the video is Merlino.

But in Ellie Tran's 911 call, you never hear her say Merlino's name. His defense attorneys say that gives doubt.

The defense also said Tran's mother -- who was present during the attack -- made inconsistent statements to police.

The trial is expected to last four to five days.

