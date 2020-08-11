Triple shooting near Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach

Police said three people between 15 and 18 years old were taken to hospitals after a shooting between Lynnhaven Mall Loop and Lynnhaven North Shopping Center.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police officers were on the scene of a triple shooting Saturday night that happened near Lynnhaven Mall.

The police department tweeted about the incident which took place between Lynnhaven Mall Loop and Lynnhaven North Shopping Center.

The tweet said that medics took all three people who were hit by gunfire to hospitals. A short time later, officers said the three people were between the ages of 15 and 18.

Police asked everyone to avoid the area and said they would provide more information as they got it.