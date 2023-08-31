Weather watchers come out to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront to view Idalia

The choppy waters did not stop one surfer from having a good time Thursday morning, while the view captured the attention of several residents and visitors.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Strong winds blew sand across the beach and waves crashed along the shoreline at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Thursday morning.

“This isn’t bad,” said resident Joe Baden. “We dodged a bullet again.”

The choppy waters did not stop one surfer from having a good time. The view captured the attention of several residents and visitors. Carol Baden and her husband, Joe, stopped by Rudee Inlet to admire Mother Nature.

“We have been coming out during every hurricane since we’ve been here, since back in the 50s,” Carol said. She added: “I think it’s so beautiful and the wilder it gets, the more beautiful it gets and I just have to see it for myself.”

“I just love the ocean,” said Joy Coleman who is visiting the Oceanfront. “I love the sound, the views, the sun. I just love this atmosphere. It’s gorgeous.”

Coleman said she came to Virginia Beach with her family for a concert but didn’t expect to see this kind of weather. As many stopped by Rudee Inlet to admire the waves, Virginia Beach officials have a close eye on the storm.

The Virginia Beach Emergency Management Team said city road crews are on standby anticipating fallen trees and branches. Their plan is to get roads cleared as fast as possible. At this point, they’re monitoring potential tidal flooding and beach erosion impacts. Right now, many residents and visitors are taking it all in.

“Either that or on my patio or up there in the balcony looking out at it,” Coleman said.

The Virginia Beach Emergency Management Team said many people should also be prepared for rough water conditions this weekend.

“Even though it's planning to be sunny on Friday and Saturday, seas are going to be extremely rough with rip currents -- so listen to lifeguards and stay safe, and don't let your guard down in case sudden changes happen as the storm moves up the coast,” the team wrote in a news release.