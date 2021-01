A spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach Fire Department said a natural gas tank on the truck "blew/self vented."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Wednesday, a recycling truck caught fire in the 1900 block of Charla Lee Lane, a residential area near the joint expeditionary base Little Creek-Fort Story.

Fire crews were called to the area at 2:20 p.m.

Amy Mack, a spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Fire Department, said a natural gas tank on the truck "blew/self vented."