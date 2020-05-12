Two arrested in connection with shooting of Virginia Beach teen at stoplight

22-year-old E'ze Anyanwu Pritchard is facing several gun charges, and 24-year-old Verneka Wiggins is charged with accessory after the fact in a felony.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police say that two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened Thursday on Lynnhaven Parkway.

22-year-old E'ze Anyanwu Pritchard is facing several gun charges, and 24-year-old Verneka Wiggins is charged with accessory after the fact in a felony.

Pritchard is accused of shooting an 18-year-old young man while at a stoplight on Thursday.

The victim's mother says he's a senior at Salem High School.

Police said the victim had life-threatening injuries, but his mother told 13News Now he was up and speaking to doctors. There's no update on his condition as of Friday night.

Police have not said why the shooting happened and it remains under investigation.