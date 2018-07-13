VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a double fatal crash that happened late Thursday night.

Two motorcycles were involved in the crash in the 1700 block of Dam Neck Road. Police Emergency Communication received the 911 call around 10:50 p.m.

East and westbound traffic were closed on Dam Neck between Harpers and Corporate Landing.

This was the third fatal motorcycle crash in 3 days.

Virginia Beach Police Department's FACT team is investigating.

No further information has been released at this time.

